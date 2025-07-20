Four Indian-backed terrorists eliminated in Kalat operation

KALAT – In a successful intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Kalat district, Pakistan’s security forces eliminated four terrorists linked to the India-backed group “Fitna-e-Hindustan,” according to a statement by the ISPR.

The operation was conducted during the night between July 19 and 20 in the Pehrood area of Kalat, based on confirmed intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists affiliated with the Indian intelligence-supported outfit.

ISPR reported that Pakistani forces effectively targeted the terrorist hideout during the operation. A large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials was also recovered from the terrorists’ possession.

The eliminated militants were involved in multiple acts of sabotage in the region. A clearance and sanitization operation is ongoing to ensure the elimination of any remaining threats.

Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to root out Indian-sponsored terrorism and reaffirm their national resolve to bring terrorists to justice.