CM Maryam launches ‘School on Wheels’, mobile library projects in Punjab

LAHORE – Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the launch of innovative educational initiatives, including “School on Wheels,” “Library on Wheels,” and a modern mobile library, aimed at promoting education across the province.

The School on Wheels project will bring education to children in remote and hard-to-reach areas. These mobile schools will be set up inside electric rickshaws equipped with solar panels on the roof. Teachers will set up foldable chairs under umbrella-style canopies in streets or small communities to conduct classes. Children attending these mobile schools will be provided with books and learning materials.

To keep young learners engaged, the School on Wheels will also offer painting supplies and educational toys.

The Chief Minister has given formal approval for the project. Additionally, the School Education Department will launch the Library on Wheels project to provide children access to a wide variety of books beyond their regular syllabus. These libraries will operate from cartoon-themed mini-vans that can be stationed in parks, grounds, or open areas, offering reading opportunities in different neighborhoods.

As part of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision “Parho Gay To Barho Gay” (Read to Grow), a state-of-the-art Mobile Library project will also be introduced. Built inside modern buses, these libraries will feature tables and chairs for children and offer books in Urdu, English, and Science, along with magazines.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat gave a detailed briefing on the School on Wheels, Library on Wheels, and other education-related initiatives.