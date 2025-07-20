Noreen Gulwani opens up about marriage dreams and her ideal man

Pakistani actress Noreen Gulwani has expressed her desire to get married.

She appeared on a private TV channel’s show, where she spoke about her personal life and the entertainment industry.

Responding to a question, Noreen said she regularly prays for her marriage but it just hasn’t happened yet.

When asked about the kind of partner she wishes to marry, the actress said she hopes for someone who loves animals and nature, is intelligent, tall, athletic, and has good habits.

She added, “I don’t understand men when it comes to marriage. People leave comments on social media, but I don’t even open those messages—I just delete them.”