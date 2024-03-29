Bobby Deol to play villain opposite Alia Bhatt in YRF's next

Indian film actor Bobby Deol is all set to play villain in an upcoming spy thriller opposite Alia Bhatt.
The announcement comes a few months after his success as villain opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the Bollywood hit movie Animal, but this time Deol is playing villain against Ranbir Kapoor’s wife Alia Bhatt in the upcoming Yash Raj Film (YRF) Spy Universe film.
According to a source, “After Animal, this is yet another author-backed antagonist turn for Bobby Deol.” The role is “tailor-made” for the actor and “full of swag”.
The film has yet to be assigned a title. In addition to Bhatt and Deol, the spy thriller will feature Sharvari Wagh, said to be a YRF homegrown talent. It is touted to be a ground-breaking action film in Indian cinema with its all-women protagonists in an otherwise men-driven genre.
The source said that Deol will be playing the terrifying evil force who takes on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the film. The paperwork is done and Bobby is all excited to start shooting for the film in the second half of 2024.
Helmed by Indian mogul Aditya Chopra, the YRF Spy Universe thus far consists of six other films, namely Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.
In preparation for his new role, said to be his most morally ambiguous yet, Deol is reportedly experimenting with new looks and is set to undergo a set of physical transformations.
Beginning his acting career in 1995, Deol started playing the romantic hero, but has since carved out a name for himself as a villain in films such as Badal, Bichhoo, Shakalaka Boom Boom and Love Hostel.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on 29 March, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.3 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.3
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.70
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.46
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.30
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
