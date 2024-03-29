Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Bobby Deol to play villain opposite Alia Bhatt in YRF's next

Web Desk
08:45 PM | 29 Mar, 2024
Bobby Deol to play villain opposite Alia Bhatt in YRF's next
Source: File photos

Indian film actor Bobby Deol is all set to play villain in an upcoming spy thriller opposite Alia Bhatt.

The announcement comes a few months after his success as villain opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the Bollywood hit movie Animal, but this time Deol is playing villain against Ranbir Kapoor’s wife Alia Bhatt in the upcoming Yash Raj Film (YRF) Spy Universe film. 

According to a source, “After Animal, this is yet another author-backed antagonist turn for Bobby Deol.” The role is “tailor-made” for the actor and “full of swag”. 

The film has yet to be assigned a title. In addition to Bhatt and Deol, the spy thriller will feature Sharvari Wagh, said to be a YRF homegrown talent. It is touted to be a ground-breaking action film in Indian cinema with its all-women protagonists in an otherwise men-driven genre.

The source said that Deol will be playing the terrifying evil force who takes on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the film. The paperwork is done and Bobby is all excited to start shooting for the film in the second half of 2024. 

Helmed by Indian mogul Aditya Chopra, the YRF Spy Universe thus far consists of six other films, namely Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.

In preparation for his new role, said to be his most morally ambiguous yet, Deol is reportedly experimenting with new looks and is set to undergo a set of physical transformations.

Beginning his acting career in 1995, Deol started playing the romantic hero, but has since carved out a name for himself as a villain in films such as Badal, Bichhoo, Shakalaka Boom Boom and Love Hostel. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:45 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Bobby Deol to play villain opposite Alia Bhatt in YRF's next

11:45 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Sana Javed's marriage to Shoaib Malik: Ahsan Khan explains why people ...

09:43 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Hareem Shah joins political party in UK

09:11 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Is Parineeti Chopra pregnant?

08:47 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth confirm engagement

08:19 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

YouTubers Shiraz and Muskan meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

Lifestyle

11:23 AM | 28 Mar, 2024

Sahiba breaks down into tears after meeting her father for the 1st ...

09:17 PM | 27 Mar, 2024

Jana Malik goes under knife in Canada

01:55 PM | 27 Mar, 2024

Saudi’s first Miss Universe Contestant Rumy alQahtani breaks ...

08:08 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Saudi Arabia’s first Miss Universe contestant shares MBS photo on ...

11:49 PM | 27 Mar, 2024

Who are Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik? Pak-India same-sex couple break ...

08:06 PM | 27 Mar, 2024

Inside Sana Javed’s romantic birthday celebrations

Advertisement

Latest

08:45 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Bobby Deol to play villain opposite Alia Bhatt in YRF's next

Gold & Silver

04:33 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Gold prices see whooping increase in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 29 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on 29 March, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.3 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.3 281.05
Euro EUR 299.75 302.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.75 357.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.70 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.9 184.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.46
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.30 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.14 910.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.25 208.25
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: