Bobby Deol to play villain opposite Alia Bhatt in YRF's next

Indian film actor Bobby Deol is all set to play villain in an upcoming spy thriller opposite Alia Bhatt.

The announcement comes a few months after his success as villain opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the Bollywood hit movie Animal, but this time Deol is playing villain against Ranbir Kapoor’s wife Alia Bhatt in the upcoming Yash Raj Film (YRF) Spy Universe film.

According to a source, “After Animal, this is yet another author-backed antagonist turn for Bobby Deol.” The role is “tailor-made” for the actor and “full of swag”.

The film has yet to be assigned a title. In addition to Bhatt and Deol, the spy thriller will feature Sharvari Wagh, said to be a YRF homegrown talent. It is touted to be a ground-breaking action film in Indian cinema with its all-women protagonists in an otherwise men-driven genre.

The source said that Deol will be playing the terrifying evil force who takes on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the film. The paperwork is done and Bobby is all excited to start shooting for the film in the second half of 2024.

Helmed by Indian mogul Aditya Chopra, the YRF Spy Universe thus far consists of six other films, namely Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.

In preparation for his new role, said to be his most morally ambiguous yet, Deol is reportedly experimenting with new looks and is set to undergo a set of physical transformations.

Beginning his acting career in 1995, Deol started playing the romantic hero, but has since carved out a name for himself as a villain in films such as Badal, Bichhoo, Shakalaka Boom Boom and Love Hostel.