Hania Amir backs Talha Anjum’s fierce response to fan who threw bottle mid-concert

Lollywood actress and social media sensation Hania Aamir comes out strongly in support of rapper and singer Talha Anjum after a fan threw a bottle at him during a recent live concert, prompting strong response from ‘Kon Talha’ crooner.

The incident, which was all over internet, shows Talha Anjum confronting unruly fan on stage. With the help of the crowd, the singer called the misbehaving individual forward, who was then forcibly removed by security personnel. The video sparked mixed reactions online, but many viewers backed Talha Anjum’s firm handling of the situation.

Amid backlash, Hania also took to her Instagram story to condemn the disrespect shown to artists during performances. She said, “Throwing things at an artist is not only humiliating but an inhumane act. You cannot demand to enjoy art without giving respect.”

She said no artist should perform under threats or humiliation and stated, “Talha Anjum deserves the stage, not a battlefield. The crowd should be held accountable, not the artist.”

Hania further warned, “If we cannot protect the environment around our artists, then we do not deserve them.” She highlighted Talha Anjum’s stature as a respected artist whose songs are among the most streamed online, urging fans to learn to respect such talent.

Talha Anjum, often referred to as pioneer of Urdu Rap formed the band “Young Stunners” in 2012 with Talha Yunus. Their music has uniquely represented Karachi’s culture and challenged elitist mindsets. Unlike many in the hip-hop genre, Talha Anjum is recognized for keeping his lyrics free from offensive language.