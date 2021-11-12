Pakistani stars praise Men in Green following World Cup semi-final loss against Australia

While Pakistan’s cricket team did not succeed in winning the prestigious WorldCup trophy, the Men in Green were victorious in winning the nation’s hearts.

Last night, the internet was ablaze with excitement, tension and disappointment as the aftermath of the thrilling Pak vs Aus match which concluded with bittersweet sentiments.

Despite Pakistan cricket team’s loss to Australia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the nation took the high road and commended the team's spectacular performance through the tournament.

Jumping onto the bandwagon, the celebrities were all praises and expressed their support and gratitude to team Pakistan.

Welcoming them back as heroes. Fakhr-e-Alam, Asim Azhar, Ali Zafar, Mehwish Hayat, Ayeza Khan, Fatima Bhutto Osman Khalid Butt, Fahad Mustafa and Adnan Siddique praised the team's performance.

Not easy to take bull by its horns. Our boys kept their nerves intact in high pressure match against the famous “invincibles”. If not #T20, you guys have won our hearts! #foreverteamPakistan — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) November 11, 2021

Proud of our team. They deserve a heroic welcome back. The professionalism and spirit with which they played speaks volumes of what’s coming in the future for Pakistan cricket. Also must say, Australia, that was hell of a knock and those two sweeps! Wow! #Pakistan #PAKvAUS — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) November 11, 2021

I am so so so proud of the way these boys have played this world cup. What a team, what a journey. Just not our day. The boys deserve your love & support…nothing else. This is a new era of Pakistan cricket. PAKISTAN ZINDABAD ???????? FOREVER. ???? #PAKvAUS #T20WorldCup — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) November 11, 2021

Of course this loss hurts, especially since we were so close to victory. But honestly, what a thrill to watch a Pakistan squad with incredible synergy, camaraderie, skill and grit. Watching this XI has been like falling in love with cricket again. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) November 11, 2021

Hold your heads up boys nation is proud of you … each one of you played like a champion ???????? — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) November 11, 2021

I think Pakistan ROCKED this season, credit where it’s due and I’m proud of them no matter what, sending respect to the team. #TeamPakistan ✨✨ — Armeena ???? (@ArmeenaRK) November 11, 2021

Great campaign by team #Pakistan ! We played with so much heart, completely exceeded all expectations & were consistent. Great brand of cricket & great energy. Proud of the team, could have been different had we won the toss- but that’s cricket. All bodes well for the future ???????? pic.twitter.com/Z1Y7Mta5hZ — adnanmalik (@adnanmalik) November 11, 2021

Please remember that Hassan Ali, a human, dropped a difficult catch during a difficult moment. No Pakistani is feeling as bad as he is. The team got as far as they did due to camaraderie and support, let’s follow their example and be kind to them all, including & especially him. — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) November 11, 2021

Proud of team Pakistan for its fantastic performance throughout the tournament. Winning and losing are all part of the game; what matters is the dedication and passion with which the boys played. Well done to all and good luck for all future games! Pakistan Zindabad ???????? — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) November 11, 2021

To Babar Azam & the team: I know exactly how all of you are feeling right now bec I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket field. But you shd all be proud of the quality of cricket you played & the humility you showed in your wins. Congratulations Team Australia. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 11, 2021

