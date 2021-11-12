Pakistani stars praise Men in Green following World Cup semi-final loss against Australia

05:17 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
05:17 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
While Pakistan’s cricket team did not succeed in winning the prestigious WorldCup trophy, the Men in Green were victorious in winning the nation’s hearts. 

Last night, the internet was ablaze with excitement, tension and disappointment as the aftermath of the thrilling Pak vs Aus match which concluded with bittersweet sentiments.

Despite Pakistan cricket team’s loss to Australia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the nation took the high road and commended the team's spectacular performance through the tournament.

Jumping onto the bandwagon, the celebrities were all praises and expressed their support and gratitude to team Pakistan. 

Welcoming them back as heroes. Fakhr-e-Alam, Asim Azhar, Ali Zafar, Mehwish Hayat, Ayeza Khan, Fatima Bhutto  Osman Khalid Butt, Fahad Mustafa and Adnan Siddique praised the team's performance.

"To Babar Azam & the team: I know exactly how all of you are feeling right now bec I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket field. But you shd all be proud of the quality of cricket you played & the humility you showed in your wins. Congratulations Team Australia." tweeted PM Imran Khan.

