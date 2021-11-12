At least three killed in mosque #blast in #Afghanistan's Nangarhar province

06:05 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
Share

KABUL – At least three people were killed and 15 others injured after a mosque was targeted in a blast in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province during Friday prayers.

The explosion occurred in Spin Ghar district of the eastern province, where Daesh militant are actively carrying out their terror activities since the Taliban seized control of Kabul in mid-August.

A Taliban official has also confirmed that the blast happened during the Friday prayers, leaving prayer leaders and others severely injured.

A doctor at a local hospital told media that at least three people have lost their lives so far.  

The Afghan branch of the Daesh group, which first emerged in Nangarhar in 2015, has claimed responsibility for a series of bloody attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban came into power.

At least 19 killed, scores injured in Kabul ... 10:39 PM | 2 Nov, 2021

KABUL – Two powerful explosions rocked the Afghan capital on Tuesday, killing around 19 people and injuring more ...

