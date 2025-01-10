Trump sentenced to unconditional discharge in hush money case

NEW YORK – US President-elect Donald Trump has avoided a jail sentence in the hush money case, although his conviction remains intact.

In a hearing at a New York criminal court, the judge ruled that Trump would not be sent to jail and would not face any fines. However, the court ordered that the crime of paying money to silence individuals be included in Trump’s criminal record.

Following the court’s decision, Trump will become the first US president to take office with a criminal record.

In a related matter, a US court last May upheld charges against Trump in the payment case involving porn star Stormy Daniels, marking the first time in U.S. history that a former president was sentenced for such charges.

Trump faced 34 charges related to the payment of $130,000 to Daniels, with the jury confirming all the allegations.

Trump was accused of having an affair with Daniels and paying her off during the 2016 presidential campaign to cover up the scandal, a move believed to have contributed to his election victory.

The sentencing hearing was initially scheduled for July 11, 2024, but has been postponed multiple times.