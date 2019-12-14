UN terms India’s new citizenship law as 'discriminatory' against Muslims
09:19 AM | 14 Dec, 2019
NEW YORK - United Nations (UN) has expressed concern over India’s new citizenship law saying it is fundamentally discriminatory in nature by excluding Muslims and called for it to be reviewed.
UN human rights spokesman Jeremy Laurence told news briefing at Geneva that new law does not extend the same protection to Muslim migrants thereby undermining India’s commitment to equality before the law, the Radio Pakistan reported.
Laurence urged the Indian Supreme Court to consider and review carefully the compatibility of the law with India’s international human rights obligations.
