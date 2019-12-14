UN terms India’s new citizenship law as 'discriminatory' against Muslims
Web Desk
09:19 AM | 14 Dec, 2019
UN terms India’s new citizenship law as 'discriminatory' against Muslims
Share

NEW YORK - United Nations (UN) has expressed concern over India’s new citizenship law saying it is fundamentally discriminatory in nature by excluding Muslims and called for it to be reviewed.

UN human rights spokesman Jeremy Laurence told news briefing at Geneva that new law does not extend the same protection to Muslim migrants thereby undermining India’s commitment to equality before the law, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Laurence urged the Indian Supreme Court to consider and review carefully the compatibility of the law with India’s international human rights obligations.

More From This Category
Samsung chairman jailed for union sabotage
05:20 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Kuala Lumpur Summit: Malaysia hosts leaders, ...
04:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
UN Security Council: China raises serious ...
03:56 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Violent protests continuing against controversial ...
11:37 AM | 17 Dec, 2019
Iranian President Rouhani to make first visit to ...
10:01 PM | 16 Dec, 2019
More than 100 injured during clashes over ...
11:38 AM | 16 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr