Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy demands Modi’s resignation

In a dramatic turn in Indian politics, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy has publicly called for the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a strongly worded statement, Swamy criticized the government’s foreign policy, saying India has become diplomatically isolated. “China and Turkey are openly supporting Pakistan, while India stands alone,” he stated.

Swamy further emphasized the need for a change in leadership, saying, “Narendra Modi must step down — we need a new leader.”

He accused both Modi and Shah of repeatedly surrendering on key regional issues involving China, Pakistan, the Maldives, and Bangladesh. “Now China is openly declaring its support for Pakistan,” he added.

The BJP veteran also condemned the government’s handling of the Ladakh issue, calling for the cancellation of what he termed a “gift to China.” According to Swamy, the Modi government handed over strategic land in Ladakh to China last year under a revised agreement without securing approval from the Lok Sabha.

The remarks have sparked controversy within the party and across the political spectrum, signaling possible tensions within the BJP’s senior ranks.