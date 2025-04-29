Nokia slashes prices on feature phones — good news for Pakistani consumers

Nokia HMD has made an exciting announcement that strengthens its long-standing relationship with Pakistan by implementing a significant price drop on its most popular feature phone models. This bold move aims to make high-quality mobile communication accessible to everyone.

The iconic models now available at reduced prices include:

– Nokia 105 Classic – PKR 2,999

– Nokia 106 (2023) – PKR 3,999

– Nokia 108 (2024) – PKR 4,199

– Nokia 110 (2023) – PKR 4,999

– Nokia 125 (2024) – PKR 5,199

This price adjustment comes at a time when affordability, durability, and simplicity are more important than ever for the everyday Pakistani consumer. With this aggressive pricing strategy, Nokia HMD is not just selling phones; it is revitalising a legacy that has resonated with millions across generations.

“Pakistan has always been an important market for us,” said a spokesperson from Nokia HMD. “This price drop is a celebration of our deep connection with the people and our commitment to ensuring that reliable, quality communication is always within reach.”

More Than Just a Phone — It’s Nokia

Known for their unbeatable durability, long battery life, and crystal-clear calling experience, Nokia feature phones have stood the test of time. From shopkeepers in bustling markets to students in remote towns, these devices are a lifeline — and now, even more accessible.

Each device comes with a 1-year replacement warranty, reinforcing Nokia’s unmatched confidence in its product quality. Whether you’re looking for a phone for work, for elderly family members, or as a dependable secondary device, Nokia delivers value without compromise.

Reclaiming the 60% Market Share Legacy

In the early 2000s, Nokia held a dominant 60% share of the Pakistani market — a testament to its deep trust, product excellence, and local relevance. With this renewed focus on competitive pricing, product reliability, and after-sales service, Nokia HMD aims to recapture that leadership position.

The current leadership at Nokia HMD is strategically focused on market volume, accessibility, and consistent consumer satisfaction. Pakistan, with its vast and diverse mobile user base, remains central to this vision.

Available Nationwide — Get Yours Today

Consumers can now find the newly priced Nokia feature phones at all leading mobile retailers across Pakistan. Whether you’re in the heart of Karachi or the hills of Murree, Nokia is just a shop away — more affordable than ever.

Nokia HMD invites you to join in this celebration. A new era of value has arrived — and it’s more familiar than ever.