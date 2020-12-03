Bookme.pk introduces logistic services

LAHORE - Bookme.pk is revolutionizing the package delivery industry in Pakistan by introducing their Cargo service that will make the intercity delivery of parcels faster, cheaper and convenient.

This will promote a contactless and cashless channel that allows customers to get their packages picked from their homes and delivered to their desired destination in just a few hours.

This new feature in the app is not only user friendly but also the perfect solution to send and receive parcels in a timely manner. Moreover, the app also has the option to make payments via debit/credit cards as well as JazzCash and EasyPaisa ensuring a fully contactless process.

Faizan Aslam, the CEO of the app stated, “With the coexistence of a pandemic in our daily lives, we wanted to find a solution to every problem that fell under our expertise and so we did. We realized that the existing package delivery services aren’t safe enough especially given the current circumstances, they require us to leave our homes, stand in long queues, physically fill forms, and make cash payments. To eliminate the risk of catching the virus, we have introduced a service that allows you to send parcels from anywhere you want. The rider will pick it from your home and deliver it to the destination in a few hours only. We’re extremely excited to launch the same-day package delivery service between Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi. We are looking forward to expanding this service to other cities too.”

During these tough times, one should look for the safest options to carry on with their daily life activities. So, if you’re looking for a way to send your parcels from your homes, offices or any place at all, now is the right time to check this feature out because Bookme.pk is offering a 50% discount if you use the promo code: BOOKME.