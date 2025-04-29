Three terrorists killed in Turbat IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Three terrorists were killed during a security forces operation in Turbat, said ISPR.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces and law enforcement agencies conducted an intelligence-based operation in Turbat, located in District Kech, after receiving information about the presence of Khawarij terrorists.

During the operation, the terrorists’ hideout was effectively targeted, resulting in the killing of three terrorists. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists.

According to ISPR, these terrorists were involved in several sabotage activities in the area. After the operation, a clearance and sanitization process is underway to eliminate any remaining threats in the region.

The Pakistan Army spokesperson stated that security forces and law enforcement agencies remain committed to completely eradicating the menace of terrorism from the country.