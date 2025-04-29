Youth killed in India for chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during cricket match

A tragic incident occurred in the city of Mangaluru, Karnataka, where a young man was brutally murdered by a mob of Hindu extremists for chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” during a cricket match.

According to Indian media reports, the incident took place near the Bhatra Kolurthi temple, where a cricket match was ongoing. During the match, the victim, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, got into an argument with another individual named Sachin. The altercation escalated, prompting the victim to call for reinforcements.

The mob, fueled by anger, attacked the young man with sticks, rods, and other weapons. The brutal assault led to the victim’s immediate death at the scene. Police arrived at the location, recovered the body, and arrested 15 individuals in connection with the murder. However, three suspects managed to flee the scene.

A post-mortem report confirmed that the cause of death was internal injuries and excessive blood loss. The police have yet to release the name of the murdered youth.