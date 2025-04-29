Indo-Pak joint statement of peace activist: On and aftermath of Pahalgam tragedy

While condemning terrorists’ killing of innocent Indian citizens in Pahalgam, some of the leading journalists, intellectuals and peace activists from the subcontinent have called for fair and credible investigation to fix the responsibility and called for de-escalation of a dangerous war-like situation.
The joint statement issued by the peace activists as follows:
“We the concerned neighbouring citizens of the subcontinent unequivocally condemn terrorism against the innocent tourists in the Pahalgam valley, and at any place on whatever pretext.
We demand a thorough and fair investigation into Pahalgam terrorism to uncover the terrorists and the perpetrators of crime in order to bring culprits to justice.
We express our deepest concern over the aggravation of ongoing dangerous tension between India and Pakistan and call for cessation of hostilities and war mongering.
We are of the considered view that fanning war hysteria and perpetuating ongoing tension into any kind of military conflict would be extremely destructive for our countries and peace-loving people.
We are of the view that the current tension needs to be diffused to initiate negotiations for a peaceful resolution of inter-state disputes.
We appeal to the governments of India and Pakistan to save the situation from going out of their hands. The logic of dialogue must prevail over the madness of the weapons of destruction.”
The leading peace activists who issued the above call for De-escalation of tension and peaceful resolution of inter-state conflicts include:
Pakistan:
Imtiaz Alam, Secretary General SAFMA
Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Editor Pakistan
Hussain Naqi, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP)
Zahid Hussain, Author, columnist Dawn
Afrasiab Khattak, National Democratic Movement, KP
Rashid Rehman, Senior Editor
Saleema Hashmi, leading artist
Khawar Mumtaz, Woman Action Forum
Dr Akmal Hussain, leading economist
Farooq Tariq, President Haqooq I Khalq Party, Gen Sec Kissan Rabita Committee
Dr Abdul Maalik, President National Party
Ayub Malik, NP Punjab
Sheema Kirmani, Tehreek I Niswan
Mohammed Tehseen, Convener Pakistan India Peoples Forum for Peace and Democracy
Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, Former IGP KP
Tasneem Rizvi, architect
Imtiaz ul Haq, MKP
Beena Sarwar, peace activist, SAPAN
Khalid Farooqi, Editor Awaz (Jang Group)
Dr Jabbar Khattak, Editor Awani Awaz Sindh
Senator Buledi, National Party (Baluchistan)
Nasir Nationa Trae Union Federation
Mahesh Kumar, Editor Daily Sindh
Kamran Chaudhary, peace activist
Allama Siddique Azhar, Anjuman Taraqi Pasand Musanafeen
(List is longer)
India:
O. P. Shah, leading peace activist
Tarun Basu, peace Activist
John Dayal, Senior journalist and peace activist
Satish Jacob, Gen Secretary Safma India
Kumar Ketkar, MP, leading editor
Satnam Singh Manak, Editor Ajeet, Hind-Pak Dosti Manch
Rumesh Yadev, Amritsar Lok Academy
Prof Anand Kumar, academic
Nizamuddin Bhat, peace activist
M Y Tarigami, political activist
Sunil wattal, peace activist
Anita Katyal, Senior Journalist, Safma India
Rita Manchanda, author, peace activist
Qurban Ali, peace activist
D Khajuria, peace activist
Rana Siddiqui Zaman, peace activist
(List is longer)
Issued By Central Secretariat of Safma, Lahore.
(Imtiaz Alam, Sec Gen SAFMA)