Indo-Pak joint statement of peace activist: On and aftermath of Pahalgam tragedy

While condemning terrorists’ killing of innocent Indian citizens in Pahalgam, some of the leading journalists, intellectuals and peace activists from the subcontinent have called for fair and credible investigation to fix the responsibility and called for de-escalation of a dangerous war-like situation.

The joint statement issued by the peace activists as follows:

“We the concerned neighbouring citizens of the subcontinent unequivocally condemn terrorism against the innocent tourists in the Pahalgam valley, and at any place on whatever pretext.

We demand a thorough and fair investigation into Pahalgam terrorism to uncover the terrorists and the perpetrators of crime in order to bring culprits to justice.

We express our deepest concern over the aggravation of ongoing dangerous tension between India and Pakistan and call for cessation of hostilities and war mongering.

We are of the considered view that fanning war hysteria and perpetuating ongoing tension into any kind of military conflict would be extremely destructive for our countries and peace-loving people.

We are of the view that the current tension needs to be diffused to initiate negotiations for a peaceful resolution of inter-state disputes.

We appeal to the governments of India and Pakistan to save the situation from going out of their hands. The logic of dialogue must prevail over the madness of the weapons of destruction.”

The leading peace activists who issued the above call for De-escalation of tension and peaceful resolution of inter-state conflicts include:

Pakistan:

Imtiaz Alam, Secretary General SAFMA

Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Editor Pakistan

Hussain Naqi, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP)

Zahid Hussain, Author, columnist Dawn

Afrasiab Khattak, National Democratic Movement, KP

Rashid Rehman, Senior Editor

Saleema Hashmi, leading artist

Khawar Mumtaz, Woman Action Forum

Dr Akmal Hussain, leading economist

Farooq Tariq, President Haqooq I Khalq Party, Gen Sec Kissan Rabita Committee

Dr Abdul Maalik, President National Party

Ayub Malik, NP Punjab

Sheema Kirmani, Tehreek I Niswan

Mohammed Tehseen, Convener Pakistan India Peoples Forum for Peace and Democracy

Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, Former IGP KP

Tasneem Rizvi, architect

Imtiaz ul Haq, MKP

Beena Sarwar, peace activist, SAPAN

Khalid Farooqi, Editor Awaz (Jang Group)

Dr Jabbar Khattak, Editor Awani Awaz Sindh

Senator Buledi, National Party (Baluchistan)

Nasir Nationa Trae Union Federation

Mahesh Kumar, Editor Daily Sindh

Kamran Chaudhary, peace activist

Allama Siddique Azhar, Anjuman Taraqi Pasand Musanafeen

(List is longer)

India:

O. P. Shah, leading peace activist

Tarun Basu, peace Activist

John Dayal, Senior journalist and peace activist

Satish Jacob, Gen Secretary Safma India

Kumar Ketkar, MP, leading editor

Satnam Singh Manak, Editor Ajeet, Hind-Pak Dosti Manch

Rumesh Yadev, Amritsar Lok Academy

Prof Anand Kumar, academic

Nizamuddin Bhat, peace activist

M Y Tarigami, political activist

Sunil wattal, peace activist

Anita Katyal, Senior Journalist, Safma India

Rita Manchanda, author, peace activist

Qurban Ali, peace activist

D Khajuria, peace activist

Rana Siddiqui Zaman, peace activist

(List is longer)

Issued By Central Secretariat of Safma, Lahore.

(Imtiaz Alam, Sec Gen SAFMA)