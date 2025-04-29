PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators win toss, elect to bowl first against Multan Sultans

LAHORE – Quetta Gladiators won the toss and invited Multan Sultans to bat first in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 match.

Both teams are facing off in the 18th match of the tournament at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Quetta Gladiators are in third place on the points table with three wins, while Multan Sultans are in sixth place, having won only one out of six matches.

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (Captain), Finn Allen, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis (Wicketkeeper), Mark Chapman, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Khurram Shehzad, Abrar Ahmed

Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (Captain), Usman Khan (Wicketkeeper), Kamran Ghulam, Curtis Campher, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah