Cm Maryam Launches Ration Card Programme In Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab government has formally launched the Ration Card Programme worth Rs40 billion.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the event in Lahore today (Tuesday).

Addressing a ceremony, she said that the long-awaited dream of providing essential support to labourers is being fulfilled.

She said that ration cards are being provided to 1.25 million deserving families. She further said that registered workers will receive a monthly assistance of 30,000 rupees through these ration cards starting from June 1.

The Chief Minister said that labourers are the pride of the nation and are playing a key role in the country’s development.