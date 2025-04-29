PM Shehbaz dismisses Indian allegations, calls on UN for transparent probe into Pahalgam incident

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres held a telephone conversation, during which the Prime Minister rejected the Indian allegations against Pakistan as baseless.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the discussion focused on the situation in South Asia. During the call, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistan has made significant sacrifices in the global fight against terrorism and condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

Rejecting the Indian allegations against Pakistan, the Prime Minister firmly rejected any attempt to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident, reiterating Pakistan’s demand for a transparent and impartial investigation into the matter.

The prime minister expressed serious concerns over India’s attempts to declare the Kashmiri freedom struggle illegal and condemned India’s state-sponsored terrorism in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

During the conversation with the UN Secretary-General, the prime minister condemned India’s illegal and irresponsible actions regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, declaring that the waters of the Indus Basin are the lifeline of 240 million people.

The prime minister stressed that Pakistan would defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity with full force in the event of any Indian adventurism.

He also urged the UN Secretary-General to advise India to act responsibly and with restraint.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that the unresolved issue of occupied Jammu and Kashmir remains the root cause of instability in South Asia and called on the UN Security Council to play its role in finding a fair solution in accordance with its relevant resolutions.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to promoting international peace and security as a responsible member of the international community and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The statement from the Prime Minister’s Office concluded by stating that the UN Secretary-General appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace in South Asia and emphasized that the world cannot afford any kind of escalation in the region at this critical time.