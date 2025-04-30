Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 30 April 2025 – Per Tola Gold Price in Lahore, and Karachi

Gold prices in Pakistan moved up, amid upward trajectory in the local bullion market. The price of 24-karat gold per tola surged by Rs2,100, bringing the new rate to Rs349,200, up from the previous Rs347,100, and rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs1,800, reaching Rs299,382.
The increase reflects ongoing shifts in the international gold market and fluctuations in the domestic currency, prompting investors to turn to gold as a safe-haven asset.
Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold per 10 grams also edged up in proportion to its purity, tracking the broader market movement.
Gold & Silver Rates in Pakistan
|Type
|Price
|Change
|24K Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs349,200
|▲ Rs2,100
|24K Gold (Per 10 Grams)
|Rs299,382
|▲ Rs1,800
|22K Gold (Per 10 Grams)
|Rs274,267*
|—
|Silver (Per Tola)
|Rs3,497
|—
|Silver (Per 10 Grams)
|Rs2,998
|—
*Approximate value based on standard 22K gold-to-24K gold conversion.
City-Wise Gold Rates (24K Per Tola)
-
Karachi: Rs349,200
-
Lahore: Rs349,200
-
Islamabad: Rs349,200
-
Multan: Rs349,200
-
Peshawar: Rs349,200
Analysts expect the gold market to remain volatile, influenced by global economic uncertainty, interest rate expectations, and foreign exchange fluctuations. Gold continues to serve as a key hedge against inflation for local investors.