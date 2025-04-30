Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 30 April 2025 – Per Tola Gold Price in Lahore, and Karachi

Gold prices in Pakistan moved up, amid upward trajectory in the local bullion market. The price of 24-karat gold per tola surged by Rs2,100, bringing the new rate to Rs349,200, up from the previous Rs347,100, and rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs1,800, reaching Rs299,382.

The increase reflects ongoing shifts in the international gold market and fluctuations in the domestic currency, prompting investors to turn to gold as a safe-haven asset.

Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold per 10 grams also edged up in proportion to its purity, tracking the broader market movement.

Gold & Silver Rates in Pakistan

Type Price Change 24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs349,200 ▲ Rs2,100 24K Gold (Per 10 Grams) Rs299,382 ▲ Rs1,800 22K Gold (Per 10 Grams) Rs274,267* — Silver (Per Tola) Rs3,497 — Silver (Per 10 Grams) Rs2,998 —

*Approximate value based on standard 22K gold-to-24K gold conversion.

City-Wise Gold Rates (24K Per Tola)

Karachi: Rs349,200

Lahore: Rs349,200

Islamabad: Rs349,200

Multan: Rs349,200

Peshawar: Rs349,200

Analysts expect the gold market to remain volatile, influenced by global economic uncertainty, interest rate expectations, and foreign exchange fluctuations. Gold continues to serve as a key hedge against inflation for local investors.