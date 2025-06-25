Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 25 June 2025 – Check 22, 24 Carat Gold Price

By News Desk
8:49 am | Jun 25, 2025
Gold Price Increases By Rs800 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw another drop and price of 24-karat gold moved down by Rs3,800, bringing the rate down to Rs354,365 per tola. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also declined to Rs303,810.

The same gold rates were reported in all major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Sialkot, and Faisalabad.

City Gold
Karachi Rs354,365
Lahore Rs354,365
Islamabad Rs354,365
Peshawar Rs354,365
Quetta Rs354,365
Sialkot Rs354,365
Hyderabad Rs354,365
Faisalabad Rs354,365

22 Karat Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold
Per Tola Gold 326,058.333
Per 10 Gram Gold 279,546.667
Per 1 Gram Gold 27,954.667
Per Ounce 792,321.750

Silver prices also followed a downward trend, with one tola dropping by Rs9, now standing at Rs3,790.

Market analysts attribute the recent decline to easing geopolitical tensions and continued fluctuations in the Pakistani rupee’s exchange rate against the US dollar. Global gold prices have been under pressure as investors shift focus away from safe-haven assets amid improving diplomatic developments.

Gold Price in Pakistan | Latest Gold Rates Today – 24 June 2025

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now