Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 25 June 2025 – Check 22, 24 Carat Gold Price

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw another drop and price of 24-karat gold moved down by Rs3,800, bringing the rate down to Rs354,365 per tola. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also declined to Rs303,810.

The same gold rates were reported in all major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Sialkot, and Faisalabad.

City Gold Karachi Rs354,365 Lahore Rs354,365 Islamabad Rs354,365 Peshawar Rs354,365 Quetta Rs354,365 Sialkot Rs354,365 Hyderabad Rs354,365 Faisalabad Rs354,365

22 Karat Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold Per Tola Gold 326,058.333 Per 10 Gram Gold 279,546.667 Per 1 Gram Gold 27,954.667 Per Ounce 792,321.750

Silver prices also followed a downward trend, with one tola dropping by Rs9, now standing at Rs3,790.

Market analysts attribute the recent decline to easing geopolitical tensions and continued fluctuations in the Pakistani rupee’s exchange rate against the US dollar. Global gold prices have been under pressure as investors shift focus away from safe-haven assets amid improving diplomatic developments.