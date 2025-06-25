Iran nuclear program ‘unshaken by US Attacks’ as Tehran vows to press on

TEHRAN – United States’ airstrikes on Iran’s key nuclear facilities have only temporarily disrupted the country’s nuclear program, an intelligence assessment from Pentagon claimed.

The report by United States Department of Defense casts doubt on claims by President Trump that operation inflicted lasting damage.The

American military launched high-impact bombing campaign over weekend, targeting Iran’s underground nuclear enrichment sites at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. Using bunker-busting ordnance designed to penetrate deep into reinforced structures, the strikes were intended to eliminate Iran’s capability to enrich uranium.

Meanwhile, early findings by Defense Intelligence Agency indicate that attack caused surface-level damage but fell short of reaching key centrifuge infrastructure housed deep underground. According to officials familiar with the assessment, Iran’s uranium stockpile was neither destroyed nor fully compromised, with portions of it moved in anticipation of the strike.

The report estimates that the bombings may have delayed Iran’s nuclear program by only a few months, a conclusion at odds with statements from President Donald Trump, who labeled the operation “one of the most successful military strikes in history” and claimed the sites were “completely destroyed.”

Iranian Leadership Doubles Down

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi addressed media just days after strikes, delivering a defiant message. “Our nuclear progress is the result of years of tireless effort by our scientists, many of whom have made immense sacrifices,” he said.

He highlighted both national resilience and historical suffering, “Under the false accusation of seeking nuclear weapons, Iran was subjected to war and sanctions. Despite all, we have stood firm, and we will continue to do so.”

He further stressed that Tehran considers nuclear development a sovereign right, and declared unequivocally that Tehran would not abandon its program under pressure.

Satellite images confirmed crater damage around facility entrances but provided limited insight into the status of subterranean equipment.

After strikes, Iran launched a missile retaliation against the U.S.-operated Al-Udeid airbase in Qatar. The attack was intercepted, with no injuries reported. A ceasefire between Iran and Israel has since been brokered by Qatari diplomats with U.S. support, temporarily calming hostilities.