Balochistan’s JI Leader Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman’s teenage son goes missing

KARACHI – Balochistan lawmaker and strong voice of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman’s son, is reportedly missing for last two days.

The alleged abduction of Abdul Basit, the son of JI Balochistan chief, raised concerns among community as family said he was out but never returned. He was studying in a madrasa located in the Malir area of the city. He reportedly left the madrasa around 5 PM but did not return home, triggering immediate efforts from the family and supporters to trace his whereabouts.

Karachi police approached with family members in the provincial capital but no official missing person report has been lodged with the police.

In a show of support, Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti personally contacted Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman to gather details of the incident. He further discussed matter with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to coordinate efforts for the child’s safe recovery.

Chief Minister Bugti later confirmed that Murad Ali Shah has directed law enforcement agencies and concerned authorities to initiate swift action.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether any leads have been developed. Meanwhile, the family and community are urging anyone with information to come forward.