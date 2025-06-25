Weather alert issued as monsoon season set to grip Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has issued impact based weather alerts for various regions of Pakistan, effective from 25th June to 1st July 2025.

These alerts indicate the likelihood of thunderstorms, windstorms, and flash floods in different parts of the country, posing potential threats to public safety, infrastructure, and transportation systems.

Isolated rainfall, thunderstorms, and windstorms are expected in Islamabad and most parts of Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and adjoining areas. These conditions may lead to uprooting of weak trees, temporary power outages, and damage to vulnerable structures, rooftops, vehicles, and electric lines. Citizens are advised to avoid standing near trees, signboards, or weak structures and to park vehicles in covered, secure locations.

NEOC also highlights the risk of flash flooding in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, the Potohar region, and Islamabad, where scattered to widespread moderate to heavy rainfall, with chances of very heavy downpours at isolated places, is forecasted. This may cause flash floods in local streams and nullahs, disrupt road access in hilly areas, and lead to landslides. The risk to property, infrastructure, and public safety in flood-prone and low-lying areas is significant. Residents in vulnerable locations are urged to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and secure household belongings and livestock.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, isolated thunderstorms and rainfall are expected in Chitral, Dir, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Kohistan, Khyber, Kurram, Mansehra, Mohmand, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Hazara, Peshawar, Swabi, Swat, Waziristan, and nearby areas. Strong winds and thunderstorms may affect power supply, cause structural damage, and reduce visibility on roads due to dust and rain.

Additionally, isolated rainfall and thunderstorms are likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, including Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Shigar, Ghizer, Ghanche, Diamer, Nagar, Gilgit, and surrounding areas from 26th to 29th June 2025. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), including Bagh, Rawalakot, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Haveli, and Hattian Bala, isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected from 25th June to 1st July 2025, with occasional gaps.

NDMA strongly urges all citizens, travelers, and relevant departments to take precautionary measures and remain vigilant throughout this period. Emergency response units are advised to stay on alert for possible rescue and evacuation operations.