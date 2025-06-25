Patient dies as ambulance falls into pit on M9 motorway

KARACHI – A patient died and three others were injured when a private ambulance coming from Nawabshah veered off the road and fell into a pit on M-9 motorway.

Reports said the tragic road accident occurred near Jamali Bridge, adding that the ambulance was transporting a patient to Karachi when it lost control and crashed.

The patient, identified as 50-year-old Ali Muhammad, died in the accident. Three others were injured, including a woman.

The injured have been identified as 26-year-old Soghdaar, 45-year-old Meena, and 20-year-old Waqar. Rescue teams quickly reached the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while the incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding road safety on the busy motorway connecting Karachi with interior Sindh.

The M9 Motorway, also known as the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway, is a 136-kilometer, six-lane road in Sindh province of Pakistan.