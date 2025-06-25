Major relief as NEPRA approves Rs1.50 cut in electricity tariff for FY2026

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a reduction of Rs1.50 per unit in the base electricity tariff.

The regulatory authority has sent its decision regarding the base power tariff for the upcoming fiscal year to the federal government.

It has approved a base tariff of Rs34 per unit for the next fiscal year 2025-26, while for the current fiscal year, the base tariff stands at Rs35.50 per unit.

The final announcement of the base tariff for consumers will be made after federal government approval.

On the other hand, electricity prices may rise under the monthly fuel price adjustment for May 2025.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has submitted a petition to NEPRA for a 10 paisa per unit increase in electricity prices.

The regulatory body will conduct a hearing on the petition on June 30. The monthly fuel adjustment will not apply to K-Electric consumers.