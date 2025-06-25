TCL introduces FreshIN 3.0 Air conditioners in Pakistan 

LAHORE – TCL, Pakistan’s No. 1 LED TV brand and a global leader in smart home technology, hosted an immersive lifestyle experience at AristoPolo, DHA Phase 8, Lahore, to mark the official launch of its latest innovation, the TCL FreshIN 3.0 Air Conditioner.

The event set the tone for a new era of fresh, healthy, and intelligent living with the introduction of TCL’s most advanced air system to date.

Bringing together a curated mix of lifestyle and wellness influencers, celebrities, and TCL’s business partners from across Pakistan, the event celebrated TCL’s commitment to transforming everyday comfort through innovation. Guests were welcomed into a vibrant, forest-inspired space filled with greenery and nature-themed décor.

A series of immersive and interactive activities reflected the core message of “breathe better, live smarter.” Guests participated in a guided breathing activity, representing clean, oxygen-rich air and the freshness FreshIN 3.0 delivers. A pottery-making station allowed participants to unwind and express creativity, mirroring calmness and natural connection. A painting activity added a touch of personalised expression, letting attendees explore wellness through art. These thoughtfully designed engagements made the FreshIN Experience both memorable and meaningful.

The TCL FreshIN 3.0 is more than just an air conditioner; it’s a comprehensive Fresh Air System designed to enhance indoor air quality by actively drawing in and purifying outdoor air. It features a dedicated Fresh Air Inlet, Oxygen Boost technology, a QuadruPuri Filtration System, a real-time Air Quality Display, and ultra-quiet operation at 16 dB. With TCL’s proprietary T-AI energy-saving technology, Gentle Breeze Mode, and smart connectivity via app and voice control, FreshIN 3.0 combines health, comfort, and convenience in a single smart package.

Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing at TCL Middle East and Africa, stated, “The launch of FreshIN 3.0 represents TCL’s ongoing mission to enhance everyday life through innovation. In a time where clean indoor air is more important than ever, this product redefines what an air conditioner can do, not just cooling, but contributing meaningfully to our health and well-being.”

The launch reaffirmed TCL’s position as a forward-thinking brand, continuously pushing boundaries in home technology with user-centric innovation. TCL FreshIN 3.0 is now available at TCL flagship stores and authorised dealers nationwide. To learn more or place an order, visit www.tclpakistan.com.