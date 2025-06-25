Chicken prices surge again; check meat, boneless rates today

LAHORE – Chicken prices have increased further in Punjab capital city of Lahore as demand has seen an uptick trend.

According to official rate list, the price of chicken meat surged by Rs15, taking the new rate to Rs432 per kilogramme compared to Rs417 a day earlier.

Similarly, the price of live broiler chicken moved up by Rs10 per kg with new retail rate settling at Rs298 compared to Rs288 previous day.

However, the egg prices remained unchanged at Rs244 per dozen while the boneless meat is being sold at Rs550 per kg.

Retailers have attributed the price hike to increased demand ahead of holy month of Muharram when various foods are prepared using chicken meat and distributed as “Niaz”.

On the other hand, consumers have voiced their frustration over rising prices of chicken meat, urging the authorities to take an action in this regard.

The price hike comes just weeks after a significant drop in chicken prices during Eid ul Azha, when demand fell as people consumed and shared meat from sacrificial animals.

Chicken is one of the most widely consumed meats around Pakistan, known for its versatility, affordability, and high protein content.

It can be cooked in various ways, including grilling, frying, baking, or boiling. In Pakistan, chicken is a staple in many traditional dishes and is often preferred for its taste, ease of cooking, and nutritional value.