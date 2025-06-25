‘Freedom you enjoy is because of Feminism’ — Reham Khan to Sarah Khan on Women’s Rights

LAHORE – Activist Reham Khan publicly criticized Pakistani actress Sarah Khan over her recent remarks against feminism, calling her comments ‘tone-deaf and ignorant’ of the struggles that enabled women to succeed in the media industry.

Sarah Khan, raised eyebrows during recent interview in which she said she does not consider herself a feminist. “Men should be given the role they are made for so women can live in peace,” Sarah said. She added that she prefers traditional gender roles and does not believe in standing in queues to pay bills like “other feminist women.”

The comments triggered widespread debate on social media, with many praising her for honesty while others accused her of reinforcing outdated stereotypes.

Reham Khan weighed in during a podcast appearance, questioning Sarah’s understanding of feminism and the privileges she enjoys due to the feminist movement. Former wife of Imran Khan said Sarah is enjoying a thriving career in an industry where women were once silenced. That freedom didn’t come easy, it came because strong women fought for it.

To deny feminism is to deny the struggle that paved the way for her, Reham added, and questioned how Sarah, who is also a mother of a daughter, would respond if her own child faced injustice in the future.

Former BBC weather girl noted that such views stem from a long history of patriarchal conditioning but emphasized that successful and empowered women must be more responsible with their public statements. “We don’t need more women romanticizing their own oppression,” she added.