Sadia Faisal slams haters over criticism on family shoot
Ace couturier Hassan Sheheryar Yaseen, famously referred to as HSY is a believer in all things fashion and glamour, and has some fancy up his sleeves.
A BTS clip started circulating on the internet in which Saba Faisal and her family can be spotted along with designer HSY, dressed in gorgeous regal ensembles.
"HSY celebrates the work, life and contribution of #SabaFaisal and her family by supporting the lifelong contributions she has made to the industry. A campaign that celebrates a family of artists who are all making their mark in the world of entertainment," he captioned his Instagram post.
Matching in regal trousseau, the entire clan looked every inch royal. The evergreen Pakistani actress Saba Faisal was also dressed to the nines as she adorned jewels and a heavy fancy dress.
Despite the visually appealing fashion shot, the keyboard warriors did not hold back from making insensitive comments, targeting Saba Faisal.
Sadia Faisal, daughter of Saba, shared a stunning selfie with her mother on Instagram alongside a caption in which she gave a befitting reply to the trollers:
“Jealous People will remain Jealous No matter what! Kindly spread love and avoid judging people Always and forever ???????? This won’t harm us ever???? but you won’t get peace anywhere???????? So stay cool and positive!????????”
Even though Sadia had made it clear that criticism like this wont bother them, the haters did not hold back from spreading negativity as they also pointed towards the makeup of Saba Faisal, which they deemed to be too cakey and overdone.
