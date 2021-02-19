Pakistan Super League 2021 – PSL6 kicks off at National Stadium Karachi on Saturday

KARACHI – The first match of this year’s Pakistan Super League will be played between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Sindh capital tomorrow (Saturday).

The sixth edition of HBL PSL will start with a glittering opening ceremony in Karachi.

Stars including Atif Aslam, Imran Khan, Humaima Malick, along with PSL6 anthem artists - Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and others - will perform on the occasion.

The ceremony will be aired on PTV Sports a private TV channel.

The match will start at 07:00 pm.

Thirty-four matches will be played among Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandar and Multan Sultan.

The matches of PSL will be played in two cities Karachi and Lahore due to Covid-19.

The final of PSL6 will be played at Qadafi Stadium Lahore on 22nd of next month.