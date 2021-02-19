Pakistan Super League 2021 – PSL6 kicks off at National Stadium Karachi on Saturday
Web Desk
06:10 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
Pakistan Super League 2021 – PSL6 kicks off at National Stadium Karachi on Saturday
Share

KARACHI – The first match of this year’s Pakistan Super League will be played between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Sindh capital tomorrow (Saturday).

The sixth edition of HBL PSL will start with a glittering opening ceremony in Karachi.

Stars including Atif Aslam, Imran Khan, Humaima Malick, along with PSL6 anthem artists - Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and others - will perform on the occasion.

The ceremony will be aired on PTV Sports a private TV channel.

The match will start at 07:00 pm.

Thirty-four matches will be played among Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandar and Multan Sultan.

The matches of PSL will be played in two cities Karachi and Lahore due to Covid-19.

The final of PSL6 will be played at Qadafi Stadium Lahore on 22nd of next month.

PCB announces ticket prices for PSL 2021 matches, ... 07:08 PM | 16 Feb, 2021

KARACHI – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed ticket prices for 30 of the 34 matches of the ...

More From This Category
Virat Kohli teases #IPL2021 shoes on Twitter ...
07:19 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
Pakistan dedicates first match at Gwadar cricket ...
01:47 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
#K2Winter2021 – Pakistan's Ali Sadpara, ...
03:52 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
PCB announces ticket prices for PSL 2021 matches, ...
07:08 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Star-studded PSL6 opening ceremony starts in ...
05:44 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
PSL 2021 – Peshawar Zalmi re-appoints Mahira ...
04:59 PM | 16 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alyzeh Gabol is officially married, celebrities send best wishes
06:38 PM | 19 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr