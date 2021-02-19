Pakistan Super League 2021 – PSL6 kicks off at National Stadium Karachi on Saturday
Share
KARACHI – The first match of this year’s Pakistan Super League will be played between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Sindh capital tomorrow (Saturday).
The sixth edition of HBL PSL will start with a glittering opening ceremony in Karachi.
Stars including Atif Aslam, Imran Khan, Humaima Malick, along with PSL6 anthem artists - Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and others - will perform on the occasion.
The ceremony will be aired on PTV Sports a private TV channel.
The match will start at 07:00 pm.
Thirty-four matches will be played among Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandar and Multan Sultan.
The matches of PSL will be played in two cities Karachi and Lahore due to Covid-19.
The final of PSL6 will be played at Qadafi Stadium Lahore on 22nd of next month.
PCB announces ticket prices for PSL 2021 matches, ... 07:08 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed ticket prices for 30 of the 34 matches of the ...
-
- CTD arrests militant sponsored by 'neighbouring country' in Sukkur07:48 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Virat Kohli teases #IPL2021 shoes on Twitter while joining Pakistan's ...07:19 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- PP-51 by-polls – Punjab Rangers arrest Wazirabad SHO over rigging ...06:51 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Facebook hosts Discover Ramadan 2021 virtually06:38 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
-
- Komal Rizvi returns to small screen with a Ramazan special drama06:20 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Maya the Myth – Pakistani horror film releases on Amazon Prime ...03:38 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021