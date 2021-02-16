PCB announces ticket prices for PSL 2021 matches, COVID-19 SOPs

KARACHI – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed ticket prices for 30 of the 34 matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be played from February 20 to March 16.

Ticket denominations for the Qualifier, two Eliminators and the final, to be played from 18-22 March, will be announced closer to time, said the cricket body in an announcement.

The ticket prices have been announced after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) allowed 20 per cent crowds to attend each match day of the PSL.

Online sale of tickets will start on Wednesday at 1000 (Pakistan time) and fans can visit www.bookme.pk for not only purchasing match ticket but also selecting their preferred enclosure and choice of seat.

Fans can also call Bookme helpline (03137786888) to book their tickets for which CNIC number and ‘phone number will be mandatory.

To encourage families to attend the marquee event, the PCB has reserved certain enclosures at the National Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium for families.

For Saturday’s tournament opener between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators, which will begin at 7pm, cost of VIP stands (Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad Enclosures) have been fixed at PKR5000.

The price of the First-Class stands (Zaheer Abbas, Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Majid Khan, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani Enclosures) have been kept at PKR4,000.

Similarly, price of Premium stands (Quaid, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan Enclosure) have been set at PKR3,000, while the General stand tickets (Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam Enclosure) have been fixed at PKR2,000.

For Sunday’s double-header between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United and Multan Sultans cost of VIP stands have been fixed at PKR4,000, while price of the First-Class stands have been kept at PKR3,000.

Similarly, price of Premium stands (Quaid, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan Enclosure) have been set at PKR2,000, while the General stand tickets (Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam Enclosure) have been fixed at PKR1,000.

For matches to take place from Monday-Wednesday, cost of VIP stands (Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad Enclosures) have been fixed at PKR3,000, while price of the First-Class stands (Zaheer Abbas, Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Majid Khan, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani Enclosures) have been kept at PKR2,000. Similarly, price of Premium stands (Quaid, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan Enclosure) have been set at PKR1,000, while the General stand tickets (Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam Enclosure) have been fixed at PKR500.

For the first match in Lahore on March 10 involving Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, ticket prizes for the VIP stands (Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood Enclosures) have been set for 3,000, followed by PKR2,000 for the First-Class Stands (Abdul Qadir and Sarfraz Nawaz Enclosures), PKR1,000 for Premium stands (A.H. Kardar, Rajas, Javed Miandad and Saeed Anwar Enclosures) and PKR500 for General stands (Inzamam ul Haq, Nazars, Quaid, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Hanif Mohammad, Majid Khan, Saeed Ahmed Enclosures).

The PCB also announced SOPs for spectators in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have been directed to use face mask and hand sanitizers while in the stadium.