Dasu incident: FM Qureshi leaves for China
Web Desk
11:00 AM | 23 Jul, 2021
Dasu incident: FM Qureshi leaves for China
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for China on a two-day visit today on the invitation of his Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson, the Foreign Minister will be accompanied by senior officials. The visit is part of the high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

During the visit, both sides will inter alia discuss further deepening of bilateral relations, focus on cooperation in the high quality development under China Pakistan Economic Corridor, defence and security cooperation, Covid-19 vaccines, counter-terrorism and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The visit will play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” and expand strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues.

