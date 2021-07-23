Dasu incident: FM Qureshi leaves for China
Share
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for China on a two-day visit today on the invitation of his Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi.
According to Foreign Office Spokesperson, the Foreign Minister will be accompanied by senior officials. The visit is part of the high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.
During the visit, both sides will inter alia discuss further deepening of bilateral relations, focus on cooperation in the high quality development under China Pakistan Economic Corridor, defence and security cooperation, Covid-19 vaccines, counter-terrorism and regional and international issues of mutual interest.
The visit will play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” and expand strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues.
Pakistan laments the loss of lives in China floods 11:00 AM | 22 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has expressed deep condolences over loss of precious human lives caused by torrential rains ...
-
- Dasu incident: FM Qureshi leaves for China11:00 AM | 23 Jul, 2021
-
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:11 AM | 23 Jul, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 July 202109:54 AM | 23 Jul, 2021
-
- Does Salman Khan have a wife and 17-year-old daughter in Dubai?11:38 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
- Here's why Saba Qamar is not getting married05:31 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021