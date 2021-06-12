PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators to grab 3rd spot on points table

Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 61 runs in the 19th match of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Abu Dhabi's Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday night.

Mohammad Irfan’s triple strike and Umaid Asif’s double blow helped Peshawar Zalmi register a massive 61-run win against Quetta Gladiators. Before that, fifties by David Miller (73) and Kamran Akmal (59) propelled Peshawar Zalmi to a massive total of 197/5 in 20 overs. Rovman Powell also played a blinder of knock – 43 not out off 19 balls.

From Quetta Gladiators’ side, opener Saim Ayub (35) and Usman Khan (28) gave the side a steady start, but as soon as they were dismissed, the Gladiators' wickets started tumbling in quick succession.

Fabian Allen provided the first breakthrough to Zalmi by dismissing Usman, while Mohammad Irfan took the wickets of Ayub, Azam Khan (0) and Cameron Delport (0) in a single over.

Following Irfan, pacer Umaid Asif dismissed Jake Weatherald for 13 and Mohammad Nawaz for a duck. Later, through a direct hit, Asif got Khurram Shahzad run out at 11.

In the 18th over, Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz got the wickets of Mohammad Hasnain (0) and Zahid Mahmood (0).

Gladiators' skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was able to score 36 not out.

The latest victory took Peshawar Zalmi to 3rd spot on the points table, while Quetta Gladiators fell to the bottom of the points table after yet another humiliating defeat.

Earlier, Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to field first.

Both teams were under pressure as Wahab Riaz-led Zalmi faced a setback in first match of the second leg while playing against Lahore Qalandars.

However, pressure on Quetta Gladiators was greater as the former champions, who are at the bottom of the point table, could face elimination if defeated.

The match started at 9:00 pm.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif and Waqar Salamkheil

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan