Players, staff leave for UAE tomorrow for PSL6 matches

Karachi – All players, officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and production crew will fly to UAE on two charted flights from Karachi and Lahore on Thursday as visas to remaining staff have been issued for the remaining matches of PSL6 in Abu Dhabi.

Around 233 players of all the six franchises and its staff will go the Gulf country to feature in the remaining 20 matches, which are likely to be played from June 6 to 20. A final schedule for the matches is yet to be announced.

The players and officials were earlier scheduled to depart for the US on Wednesday morning but PCB had to change the plane due to delay in issuance of visas for 25 Indian nationals who are part of the broadcasting crew.

Following the issuance of visas, the PCB said that flights from South Africa and India are also likely to land in Abu Dhabi on Thursday afternoon.

Cricketers and production crew coming from India will undergo a quarantine for ten days while passengers from Pakistan will remain in quarantine for seven days.

As many as 27 passengers, including includes players Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Rilee Rousseau, Cameron Delport, Michael Smith and Herschel Gibbs, will travel from South Africa.

“All the players, officials and crew which check into their hotels by 2.00.P.M on 27th May would have been considered to have started their isolation period,” the Board said in a statement.