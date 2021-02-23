PSL6, Match 5 – Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 6 wickets

KARACHI – Peshawar Zalmi defeated Multan Sultans by six wickets n the fifth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Karachi’s National Stadium on Tuesday.

Peshawar Zalmi achieved the target 194 runs in 19 overs at the loss of four wickets. The opening pair – Imamul Haq (48) and Kamran Akmal(37) – managed to build the pressure on Sultan’s bowling line with multiple boundaries from the start.

Tom Kohler replaced Akmal thrashed 53 runs off 32 balls while Sherfane Rutherford managed to score 15.

Shoaib Malik (11) and Haider Ali (24) were drive the team to win the match.

Multan Sultans had set a target of 194 runs for Peshawar Zalmi at the loss for four wickets.

Mohammad Rizwan took a good start as he thrashed two 6s and three 4s, scoring 41 runs while the Chris Lynn was sent to pavilion by Muhammad Iraf on single score.

At that time James Vince held the reins and displayed world class batting by making 84 runs off 55 balls before he was caught out by Muhammad Ira on Saqib Mahmood’s ball.

He was replaced by Sohaib Maqsood, who also played well.

Zalmi’s Saqib Mahmood took two wickets while Imran and Irfan claimed one wicket each.

Both the franchises faced defeats in their respective opening games in the sixth edition of HBL PSL.

Led by Wahab Riaz, the Zalmi side lost to Lahore Qalandars by four wickets in their opening match.

PSL 2021, Match 2 – Lahore Qalandars beat ... 05:49 PM | 21 Feb, 2021 KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars secured a four-wicket victory against Peshawar Zalmi in their first match of this ...

The Sultans, on the other hand, lost the opener to the Islamabad United by three wickets on Sunday night.

PSL 2021, Match 3 – Islamabad United beat ... 10:39 PM | 21 Feb, 2021 KARACHI – Islamabad United secured an impressive win against Multan Sultans in the third match of the Pakistan ...

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan

Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr