PSL 6, Match 12: Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United to lock horns today
Web Desk
10:40 AM | 1 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – Another high voltage clash expected between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United today as both teams will be locking horns at the National Stadium Karachi today.

The match will start at 1900 hours Pakistan Standard Time.

Islamabad United has won two of the three games, whereas Quetta Gladiators has lost three games and they would want to change their fortunes. Faf du Plessis made a brilliant debut in the last game, whereas Sarfaraz is also batting well.

Islamabad United Squad

Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Quetta Gladiators Squad

Saim Ayub, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood, Usman Shinwari.

Earlier on Sunday, Lahore Qalandars chased down a challenging total of 187 and won by six wickets against Karachi Kings, in the eleventh match of the Pakistan Super League's sixth season at the National Stadium in Karachi.

