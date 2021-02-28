PSL 6, Match 11 – Lahore Qalandars beat Karachi Kings by 6 wickets

KARACHI - The eleventh match of the PSL 6 between arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings is underway at the city’s National Stadium.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was declared Man of the Match for 3-27.

Qalandars won the toss and elected to field first.

The match started at 7pm on Pakistan time.

Both teams, so far - have similar positions on the points table. They have won two out of three games, however, the Kings have a slight edge over Qalandars due to better NRR.

Latest points table

SQUADS

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram.

Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal, Sandeep Lamichhane.