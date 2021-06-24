PSL 6 final: Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans to fight for the title today
ABU DHABI – Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans will lock horns for winning the trophy of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 in the high octane final match to be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium Abu Dhabi today.
After 33 matches, the sixth edition of the country’s biggest T20 tournament will have a crowned champion when Sultans will take on Zalmis with the first ball to be bowled at 9:00 pm.
Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi to battle for HBL PSL 6 glory— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) June 23, 2021
Read more: https://t.co/SgqJFYGwV1@MultanSultans @PeshawarZalmi #HBLPSL6 | #MatchDikhao pic.twitter.com/VOCOf6pQ6S
Wahab Riaz led Zalmis will be playing their fourth final while it will be the first experience for Multan who qualified for the key clash after defeating Islamabad United by 31 runs in the first PSL qualifier. The win in the first qualifier had put aside Multan’s dubious record of being the only PSL side without a final appearance so far.
Rise Up Tonight— PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) June 24, 2021
March Like We Own The Game
It’s Our Domain#Zalmi #YellowStorm #ZKingdom #HBLPSL6 #Zazai pic.twitter.com/r785lTEJDJ
Ahead of the high final match, both captains have set their sights on the glittering PSL 6 trophy. Zalmi captain in a virtual press conference on Wednesday said ‘Since the beginning of the Pakistan Super League, Peshawar have played like a family. We believe in the Team mantra (Together Each Achieve More). This mantra is one of the reasons for our success. All our squad members and the team management of Mohammad Akram and Daren Sammy have a big part to play in our success. We play an aggressive brand of cricket and believe in taking the game to the opposition, we will play the final with the same frame of mind.’
Adding that ‘he was wary of ‘dangerous’ Multan ahead of the PSL final as it would be a battle of nerves between the two teams in the final. It is going to be our fourth final. We know the pressure of the final. Multan Sultans are undoubtedly an outstanding team and they have made a great comeback, a very dangerous team for sure, but the pressure of the final will be different. The final is all about who enjoys the game more,' he further added.
On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans were languishing at the fifth spot with just a win from five games when the tournament was suspended in Karachi on 4 March. However, the Abu Dhabi leg has brought them an incredible change in their fortunes with them clinching five victories in six games, including the qualifier victory over Islamabad United.
It’s decided— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) June 22, 2021
T H E F I N A L 🏆#Sultans vs @PeshawarZalmi #SultanAaGayya #HBLPSL6 #HBLPSLFinal pic.twitter.com/rruIwzccVN
Mohammad Rizwan said during a press briefing on Wednesday said Sultans are fully prepared and go all out for the trophy. We will put in our best effort and will pray to God Almighty for the desired result, he said in a presser.
PSL 2021 Eliminator 2: Peshawar Zalmi beat ... 04:45 PM | 22 Jun, 2021
ABU DHABI – Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday beat Islamabad United by 8 wickets to reach the final of the Pakistan ...
SQUAD
Peshawar Zalmi
Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Khalid Usman, Wahab Riaz (c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran
Multan Sultans
Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani
PSL 6 Prize Money:
Winner – PKR 75million
Runner-up – PKR 30million
Player of the tournament – PKR3million
Best Batsman – PKR0.8million
Best Bowler – PKR0.8million
Best Fielder – PKR0.8million
Best Wicketkeeper – PKR0.8million
Spirit of Cricket – PKR3.2million
