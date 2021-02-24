Karachi Kings’ Babar and Sharjeel set highest opening partnership in PSL history
08:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
Karachi Kings Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan made history by smashing highest opening partnership in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
They made 176 runs before Sharjeel was dismissed at 105 by Islamabad United’s Hasan Ali in the sixth match of the sixth edition of the PSL.
Sharjeel brought up his second PSL century.
Highest opening partnership in the history of @thePSLt20! 👏 👏 👏 #HBLPSL6 #MatchDikhao #KKvIU pic.twitter.com/IHCL5UVJDe— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 24, 2021
