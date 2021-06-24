Babar Azam slips out of top 10 in ICC Test rankings

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released the latest Men’s Test Batting Rankings and Pakistan captain Babar Azam slipped out of the top 10 list.

Surpassing Babar Azam, South African wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock entered the list owing to his 237 runs in the two-Test series against West Indies. The South African cricketer stands at number 10 with a rating of 724.

Babar Azam ranks at number 11 with 714 runs.

📈 Shuffles in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings with @QuinnyDeKock69 moving into the top 10!



Full list: https://t.co/UQn9xI4e8K pic.twitter.com/VTNEXw596z — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

The rest of the list remains unchanged, with Steve Smith still occupying the first position.

The list also includes three Indian batsmen, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Rohit Sharma at numbers 4, 6, and 7 respectively. The top 10 Test ranking also includes batsmen from England, New Zealand, and Australia.