Here’s how Lifebuoy Soap is telling Pakistanis that COVID safety is in their hands

The spread of COVID-19 in the past year and a half has changed global lifestyles, and today many around the world and in Pakistan are suffering the dire consequences of battling against a viral pandemic. The country has been ravaged by rising cases and for many, it has meant a danger to their lives and erosion to their livelihoods. Since the dangerous second wave, Lifebuoy Pakistan has been battling against COVID-19 so that we can once again bring down the infection rate and move towards normalizing the situation across the country.

The campaign, which took over social media by storm, saw many celebrities, social media influencers, and people from all walks of life come together to explain just how COVID-19 has affected the nation in a myriad of ways and how it may continue to do so if not contained soon.

What started off with Ayeza Khan’s television commercial sparking massive awareness about COVID-19 and the need for better health habits, soon took over the internet when celebrities such as Shehzad Roy asked for everyone to come together in an appeal to curb the pandemic. Soon, stars like Sanam Saeed, Sanam Jung, Rabia Anum, Ali Safina, Sana Javed had garnered tons of attention with many fans promising to do their part in containing the situation by following simple steps such as washing hands with soap, wearing masks, maintaining a social distance, and getting vaccinated.

“Now more than ever, we need to ensure that the contagious spread of COVID-19 is stopped before it causes further distress to Pakistan. But, unfortunately many around us have forgotten the good habits we adapted right at the start,” actress Sana Javed stated in her Instagram post. “Please understand how important those are and continue to wear a mask over your nose and mouth, wash our hands with soap, maintain a six foot distance and get vaccinated so that we can protect our own and those around us.”

The campaign not only managed to make people aware of the SOPs in place, but also narrated tales of a wide range of loss – both of people and livelihoods. Stories from various walks of life painted a picture of distress and just how important following SOPs at this point is. In particular, members from the health community such as front line workers, along with others from different careers opened up about how COVID-19 has affected them.

A waiter, whose daily wage usually relies on tips, spoke of just how dire the situation has become for him. With restaurants closing right, left and centre, his livelihood has been affected massively. Now more than ever, not just our own health but his future is in our hands as well.

Apart from the celebrities, the internet also picked up on just how widespread COVID-19 has turned out to be in Pakistan and some of the biggest influencers of the country from different strata and age groups. Names such as Ali Gul Pir, Abdullah Khatak, Junaid Akram, Mansoor Qureshi, Ali Arif, Mubeen Ul Haq, Ali Zar, Hunaina Rasool, Daniyal Sheikh, Kashan from The Idiotz, Ghazenfer Jaffery of Bekaar Films, Humna Ayub, Ayla Adnan, Nayab Ijazz, Ali Hassan Rana, Sami Rehman, Bilal Munir, Ekra Ali, Azlan Shah. Rida Mirza, and Fariha Asghar took notice and posted their own images and videos appealing to their followers to continue with the four SOPs.

“Coronavirus has seriously impacted my life and those around me,” comedian Ali Gul Pir posted. “I pledge to continue adhering to SOPs recommended by the Government of Pakistan and urge everyone to do the same. Sirf meray ya aapkay liyay nahi, pooray Pakistan kay liyay!”

Covid-19 is a national crisis. The situation can be made better, but the battle cannot be won until everyone continues to ensure good safety and health habits as they had last year. By continuing to practice good healthy habits Pakistanis have the opportunity to make things better not just for themselves, but also for others around them by ensuring just simple adherence to these four basic SOPS as stated above. Remember, the change is in your hands.