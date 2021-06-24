Ronaldo equals world record for most goals in international men’s football history

BUDAPEST – Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled the most men’s international goals in football history.

The 36-year-old Juventus striker scored his 109th goal for Portugal in Wednesday's Euro 2020 game against France to equal former Iran striker Ali Daei's all-time international record. For the latest record, he broke the deadlock in Budapest with a penalty and added any other from the sphere when he equalized against France to invent it 2-2.

He already became the all-time record scorer at the European Championship after a double against Hungary took him past France’s Michel Platini and his current tally is now up to 14.

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo 🤝 milestones:



🔝 Equalled world record for international goals (109)

😎 All-time top scorer in EURO history (14)#UCL pic.twitter.com/JQVzZvHf5c — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 23, 2021

Reports cited in international media said that the star player is the first player to appear at five editions of the tournament and has scored five times in three Group F games.

Meanwhile, the Iranian player Ali Daei, also known as ‘Shariar’ (King in Persian), managed to set the world record of 109 goals in 149 appearances for Iran between 1993 and 2006. The Iranian athlete earlier said that ‘Records are made to be broken’ and ‘he would be delighted if Cristiano Ronaldo broke his record, as he believes the 36-year-old ranks among the best three players in history, alongside Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Daei (@alidaei)

Felicitating CR7 on key record, Daei took to his official Instagram where he wrote ‘Congratulations to @cristiano who is now one goal away from breaking the men's international goal scoring record, I am honoured that this remarkable achievement will belong to Ronaldo - the great champion of football and caring humanist who inspires and impacts lives throughout the world.’