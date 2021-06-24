Ronaldo equals world record for most goals in international men’s football history
Web Desk
01:28 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
Ronaldo equals world record for most goals in international men’s football history
Share

BUDAPEST – Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled the most men’s international goals in football history.

The 36-year-old Juventus striker scored his 109th goal for Portugal in Wednesday's Euro 2020 game against France to equal former Iran striker Ali Daei's all-time international record. For the latest record, he broke the deadlock in Budapest with a penalty and added any other from the sphere when he equalized against France to invent it 2-2.

He already became the all-time record scorer at the European Championship after a double against Hungary took him past France’s Michel Platini and his current tally is now up to 14.

Reports cited in international media said that the star player is the first player to appear at five editions of the tournament and has scored five times in three Group F games.

Meanwhile, the Iranian player Ali Daei, also known as ‘Shariar’ (King in Persian), managed to set the world record of 109 goals in 149 appearances for Iran between 1993 and 2006.  The Iranian athlete earlier said that ‘Records are made to be broken’ and ‘he would be delighted if Cristiano Ronaldo broke his record, as he believes the 36-year-old ranks among the best three players in history, alongside Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.’

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ali Daei (@alidaei)

Felicitating CR7 on key record, Daei took to his official Instagram where he wrote ‘Congratulations to @cristiano who is now one goal away from breaking the men's international goal scoring record, I am honoured that this remarkable achievement will belong to Ronaldo - the great champion of football and caring humanist who inspires and impacts lives throughout the world.’

More From This Category
Babar Azam slips out of top 10 in ICC Test ...
12:12 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
WATCH - World's largest aircraft lands at Karachi ...
10:28 AM | 24 Jun, 2021
Multan Sultans to take on Peshawar Zalmi in PSL ...
11:21 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
20 more matches decided in 2nd Tennis Lovers ...
08:15 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
‘I don’t have a big belly,’ Abdul Qavi ...
04:30 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
Islamabad and Karachi ranked among the least ...
11:30 PM | 22 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Atif Aslam drops first glimpse of upcoming music video
07:41 PM | 23 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr