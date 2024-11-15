Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan Keeps Petrol Prices Unchanged For Next Fortnight

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Friday kept the petrol prices unchanged for the next fortnight.

The finance ministry issued a notification in this regard.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, it was mentioned that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the prices of petroleum products for the next 15 days based on the price trends in the global market over the past two weeks.

The statement further noted that it has been decided that there will be no change in the prices of petrol and diesel for the next 15 days.

According to the Ministry of Finance, for the next 15 days, the price of High-Speed Diesel will remain at Rs. 255.14 per litre, and the price of petrol will remain at Rs. 248.38 per litre.

The government currently levies a fixed tax of Rs76 per litre on both petrol and HSD, including a Rs60 petroleum development levy and Rs16 in customs duty.

What will be new petrol, diesel prices in Pakistan from November 16?

