WB approves $160b emergency aid over 15 months

NEW YORK - The World Bank (WB) has approved 160 billion dollar emergency aid over 15 months to help countries counter with the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the Bank said that its board approved the first set of fast-track crisis projects with an initial 1.9 billion dollar going to 25 countries and operations moving forward in another 40 nations.

India will be the largest beneficiary of the first wave of programs with a facility for one billion dollar, followed by Pakistan with 200 million dollar and Afghanistan with over 100 million dollar.