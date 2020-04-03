WB approves $160b emergency aid over 15 months
09:57 AM | 3 Apr, 2020
Share
NEW YORK - The World Bank (WB) has approved 160 billion dollar emergency aid over 15 months to help countries counter with the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, the Bank said that its board approved the first set of fast-track crisis projects with an initial 1.9 billion dollar going to 25 countries and operations moving forward in another 40 nations.
India will be the largest beneficiary of the first wave of programs with a facility for one billion dollar, followed by Pakistan with 200 million dollar and Afghanistan with over 100 million dollar.
- Chinese girl smashes money pot to aid Pakistan combat Covid-1912:24 AM | 4 Apr, 2020
- Man self-immolates outside PM House in Islamabad08:57 PM | 3 Apr, 2020
- How to fight with Coronavirus?07:43 PM | 3 Apr, 2020
- Karachiites thrash policemen for stopping Friday prayer06:45 PM | 3 Apr, 2020
- Zahid Ahmed apologises to the nation for choosing a script ‘so ...05:02 PM | 3 Apr, 2020
Zahid Ahmed apologises to the nation for choosing a script ‘so blindly’
05:02 PM | 3 Apr, 2020
- American pianist Ellis Marsalis dead at 85, fought coronavirus04:41 PM | 3 Apr, 2020
- Here's what PM Imran Khan has to say regarding Maria.B controversy04:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2020
- Mahira Khan urges people to donate to PM’s coronavirus relief fund04:11 PM | 3 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 201906:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019