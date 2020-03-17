SBP cuts key rate by 75 bps to 12.50% over coronavirus
KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday cut its key interest rate by 75 bps to 12.50%, the first reduction in four years, citing declining inflationary pressure.
The SBP said a drop in oil prices and global slowdown caused by the coronavirus epidemic had eased the inflationary pressure for Pakistan.
The Central Bank has held the 13.25% interest rates steady since July when it paused after a series of hikes as data started showing the inflation rate stabilising. However, inflation has lately registered a decline.
Local businesses and exporters have lately been protesting high borrowing costs, which they said was harming investment.
