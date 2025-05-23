Trump threatens 25% tariff on Apple over iPhone production in India

US President Donald Trump has warned Apple to manufacture iPhones in the U.S. or face a 25% tariff.

In a post on Truth Social, he stated that he had earlier informed Apple CEO Tim Cook that iPhones sold in the U.S. should be made domestically, not in India or elsewhere.

Trump recently reiterated this demand during a Middle East tour after meeting Cook. He expressed frustration over Apple’s growing production shift to India, urging the company to invest in U.S.-based manufacturing instead.

Apple has been increasing its iPhone production in India to reduce reliance on China, with plans to produce 25% of its devices there in the coming years.