Gold prices in Pakistan surge by Rs. 4,000 per tola

Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a significant jump on Wednesday, with rates increasing by several thousand rupees per tola, driven by both domestic and international market trends.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold rose by Rs. 4,000 per tola, reaching Rs. 356,900. In addition, the price for 10 grams of gold increased by Rs. 3,430, now standing at Rs. 305,984.

This sharp rise reflects global movements as well, with the international gold price climbing by $30, bringing the rate to $3,375 per ounce in the global bullion market.

Market analysts suggest that the upward trend is fueled by rising inflation concerns, currency fluctuations, and continued global demand for gold as a reliable store of value during economic uncertainty.