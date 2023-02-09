Nepra slashes K-Electric tariff by Rs10.80 per unit

KARACHI – Under hyperinflationary effects and the worst economic crisis, NEPRA has allowed K-Electric to reduce the electricity price by Rs10.80 per unit relief to consumers on account of the Fuel Cost Negative Adjustment in Dec 2022, effective in electricity bills for Feb 2023.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority issued a notification in this regard today.

K-Electric had requested a reduction of Rs 10.26 paisa per unit, which was approved after a review to reduce the price by Rs 10.80 paise per unit.

The regulatory body said that the decision would be applicable only for one month. It further added that the decision would not be applicable on lifeline domestic consumers using less than 300 electricity units, agricultural consumers, and electric vehicle charging stations.