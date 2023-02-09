Trying to relocate? Here are over a dozen work visa types offered by New Zealand

AUCKLAND - New Zealand is a great country in terms of quality of life and due to less population, it offers multiple opportunities to foreigners intending to settle here.
If you want to work in New Zealand, you would require a work visa and in this guide, and we will tell you almost every detail about that visa type so you can also explore New Zealand when it comes to the options you have in terms of work.
There are almost 80 types of visas in New Zealand for work alone, most of which are country-specific, but we will limit this guide to the most common type of work visa.
New Zealand Work Visa
All foreigners can apply for a work visa in New Zealand if they:
Types of New Zealand Work Visa
As previously mentioned, there are more than 80 types of work visas for New Zealand tailored to the need of different professionals, however, below are the common ones:
You can apply to different visa types based on which category suits you well. The complete list as well as the details are available on official website of the New Zealand government.
How to Apply for New Zealand Work Visa
For most of the work visa options, you can apply online through the website and even the supporting documents like photographs can be uploaded online. For some of the visa types, you might have to visit the embassy or consulate nearby.
The first step for applying online is to go to the official website of New Zealand Immigration. You should also create a Relme account from here. You can upload all the documents online as well besides filling the application form for visa.
Supporting Documents
Some necessary supporting documents must be uploaded with the application whether online or in person. They include a valid passport, photographs, criminal records, health certificates. These documents should be in English if not already.
New Zealand Work Visa Processing Time
Each type of visa has a different timeframe for processing as highlighted below.
Accredited employer visa – 8 weekdays
Visitor visas – 20 weekdays
The student’s visa – 30 weekdays
Working holiday visa – 3 weekdays
NZeTA (New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority) – 3 days
The duration mentioned for processing can vary also but the minimum processing time has been mentioned above.
New Zealand Work Visa Cost
The visa fee is totally dependent on the region you belong to and from which country you are applying as well as the type of visa.
KARACHI – The foreign exchange reserves held by the Pakistan’s central bank have further fallen by $170 million, hitting to another low $2.916 billion amid ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive loan programme stalled since September last.
The reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5.622 billion as of Feb 3, 2023, making the total foreign exchange reserves as $8.539 billion, leaving the country with less than one month of import cover.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a statement, said the forex reserves slipped further due repayment of a foreign loan. The reserves held by the central bank have been persistently shrinking since the beginning of the current fiscal year, leading to restrictions on the import sector.
A mission of the global lender is visiting Pakistan for the ninth review of the loan programme stalled since September 2022 as the IMF wanted the South Asian country to meet the preconditions to secure funds.
Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar expressed hope that the matters will be settled with the IMF. He said the people will soon hear the good news.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Oct-2022/sbp-names-banks-responsible-for-increase-in-us-dollar-rate
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in domestic markets of Pakistan as per tola price dropped by Rs3,300 to reach Rs194,700 on Thursday.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold decreased by Rs2,829 to settle at Rs166,924.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed an upward trend as it gained $42 to reach $1,882 per ounce.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/09-Feb-2023/rupee-continues-upward-momentum-against-dollar-gains-rs4-83-in-interbank-trade
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.