What is last date for Umrah pilgrims to exit Saudi Arabia: Here's official clarification

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the last date for Umrah pilgrims to depart the kingdom is the 18th of June.

The ministry has clarified that June 4th is the last date on which pilgrims can have Umrah permits issued for performing the rituals.

The Ministry's decision to suspend the issuance of Umrah permits comes as the kingdom gears up to prepare for Hajj 2023 to receive Hajj pilgrims from all over the world; Saudi Arabia hosts two of Islam's holiest sites and welcomes millions of pilgrims every year.

Earlier, the ministry had confirmed that the Umrah visa does not allow pilgrims to perform the rituals of Hajj, calling on visitors to be careful when making reservations to perform the Hajj rituals.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have warned the pilgrims of fake Hajj campaigns, confirming that the reservations can only be done through approved platforms.

The ministry has announced that the approved platforms for registration to perform Hajj for pilgrims from inside Saudi Arabia can only be done through its website (Haj.Gov.Sa) and via the Nusuk app.

For pilgrims from Europe, the Americas, and Australia, the Ministry said that the Hajj reservations can be done only via dedicated official platforms.

It is noteworthy that this is the first time Saudi Arabia would be welcoming pilgrims in large numbers i.e around 2.3m after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunized against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom.

A record-breaking 14,000 staff members, as well as over 8,000 volunteers, will be engaged on the ground to help millions of pilgrims who are landing in the kingdom to take part in Hajj this year.

“The operational plan for this year’s Hajj season is the largest in the history of the presidency, after the end of the corona pandemic and the announcement of the return of Hajj pilgrims in the millions, as per an integrated system of services prepared by the wise leadership,” President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Dr. Abdulrahman al-Sudais said in a statement.

The General Presidency is set to allocate a staggering 40 million liters of Zamzam water in the Two Holy Mosques, catering to the needs of pilgrims through a vast network of over 30,000 distribution points.

With a daily target of at least two million bottles, this initiative aims to ensure that pilgrims have access to water considered sacred.

Leveraging the power of digital technology and artificial intelligence, cutting-edge robots will be employed at the holy sites to elevate the overall experience for worshippers, creating a seamless and enhanced environment for spiritual devotion.