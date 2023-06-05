Search

Immigration

What is last date for Umrah pilgrims to exit Saudi Arabia: Here's official clarification

Web Desk 10:20 PM | 5 Jun, 2023
What is last date for Umrah pilgrims to exit Saudi Arabia: Here's official clarification

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the last date for Umrah pilgrims to depart the kingdom is the 18th of June.

The ministry has clarified that June 4th is the last date on which pilgrims can have Umrah permits issued for performing the rituals.  

The Ministry's decision to suspend the issuance of Umrah permits comes as the kingdom gears up to prepare for Hajj 2023 to receive Hajj pilgrims from all over the world; Saudi Arabia hosts two of Islam's holiest sites and welcomes millions of pilgrims every year.

Earlier, the ministry had confirmed that the Umrah visa does not allow pilgrims to perform the rituals of Hajj, calling on visitors to be careful when making reservations to perform the Hajj rituals.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have warned the pilgrims of fake Hajj campaigns, confirming that the reservations can only be done through approved platforms.

The ministry has announced that the approved platforms for registration to perform Hajj for pilgrims from inside Saudi Arabia can only be done through its website (Haj.Gov.Sa) and via the Nusuk app.

For pilgrims from Europe, the Americas, and Australia, the Ministry said that the Hajj reservations can be done only via dedicated official platforms.

It is noteworthy that this is the first time Saudi Arabia would be welcoming pilgrims in large numbers i.e around 2.3m after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunized against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom.

A record-breaking 14,000 staff members, as well as over 8,000 volunteers, will be engaged on the ground to help millions of pilgrims who are landing in the kingdom to take part in Hajj this year.

“The operational plan for this year’s Hajj season is the largest in the history of the presidency, after the end of the corona pandemic and the announcement of the return of Hajj pilgrims in the millions, as per an integrated system of services prepared by the wise leadership,” President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Dr. Abdulrahman al-Sudais said in a statement.

The General Presidency is set to allocate a staggering 40 million liters of Zamzam water in the Two Holy Mosques, catering to the needs of pilgrims through a vast network of over 30,000 distribution points.

With a daily target of at least two million bottles, this initiative aims to ensure that pilgrims have access to water considered sacred.

Leveraging the power of digital technology and artificial intelligence, cutting-edge robots will be employed at the holy sites to elevate the overall experience for worshippers, creating a seamless and enhanced environment for spiritual devotion.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

'World's Best Airline' is abolishing first class: Here's the reason

12:02 AM | 5 Jun, 2023

Its official! Roosevelt Hotel leased for three years and here's how much Pakistan will earn

11:30 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

Seized PIA plane in Malaysia to be brought back soon, confirms official

12:29 AM | 3 Jun, 2023

Edinburgh ready to impose tourist tax and here's how tourism would be affected

11:21 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Australia Skilled Worker Visa: Here's detailed guide on eligibility and other conditions for applying

11:32 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

Pakistani Hajj pilgrims to get free medical treatment: Read details here

08:30 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

What is last date for Umrah pilgrims to exit Saudi Arabia: Here's ...

10:20 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 5th June 2023

09:04 AM | 5 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 5, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 305 308
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 377 381
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 80 81.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.24 766.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 228 230
China Yuan CNY 40.18 40.58
Danish Krone DKK 41.16 41.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927 936
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.5 748.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 5, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 229,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 229,500 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: